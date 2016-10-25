Justin Bieber is clearly going through some sort of coming-of-age realization that a life of 24/7 fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. The 22-year-old pop star has been making headlines for concert outbursts, most recently in Manchester, England, where he played a three-night stint. He let his feelings and frustrations get the best of him when he literally dropped the mic during a show because fans were screaming and being "obnoxious."
Though he returned to the stage a few minutes later, his stunt did not sit well with the singer's most important fan base: the parentals buying all those tickets and merch for their tween Beliebers.
And they are pissed.
Social media savvy parents of Manchester have taken to Twitter to vent their grievances with the privileged singer.
Really??? My daughter is going to see him sun skint myself to get her that ticket!! And for what so you can tell fans to be quiet 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/npAjVSub4w— Andrea Law (@AndrealewisLaw) October 20, 2016
What an arrogant little prick @justinbieber is!! Both daughter and future daughter in law paid good £££ to see him and he does that! #turd— Mart McClelland (@MartMcClelland) October 24, 2016
@justinbieber my daughter was gutted as you sulked and threw your mic again - grow up spoilt brat - what a shit head you don't deserve fans— Pepper (@lineup1978) October 24, 2016
@PAshowbiz @PA @justinbieber sorry I paid all that 🤑for my daughter to see u in concert these kids made you— Kathleen (@madgray) October 24, 2016
Other parents are threatening to pull funds for future Bieber shows if this is the behavior they can expect to be greeted with.
@justinbieber if my daughter spent money coming to ur show and u walked off stage, I would personally get my money back off u. #LittlePrick😡— Armstrong (@steve2682) October 25, 2016
Once Bieber returned to the stage, he offered only a pseudo apology, telling the crowd of (still screaming) fans: "Manchester can't handle the talking, so I won't talk." He then threw a final bout of shade when he said his final song of the night would (ironically) be "Baby," because "I feel that people were just not giving me the same respect back and it hurts a little bit so that's why."
