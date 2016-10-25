Story from Music

Justin Bieber Just Pissed Off The Wrong People — Parents With Money

Morgan Baila
Photo: Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock.
Justin Bieber is clearly going through some sort of coming-of-age realisation that a life of 24/7 fame isn't all it's cracked up to be. The 22-year-old pop star has been making headlines for concert outbursts, most recently in Manchester, England, where he played a three-night stint. He let his feelings and frustrations get the best of him when he literally dropped the mic during a show because fans were screaming and being "obnoxious."

Though he returned to the stage a few minutes later, his stunt did not sit well with the singer's most important fan base: the parentals buying all those tickets and merch for their tween Beliebers.

And they are pissed.

Social media savvy parents of Manchester have taken to Twitter to vent their grievances with the privileged singer.
Other parents are threatening to pull funds for future Bieber shows if this is the behaviour they can expect to be greeted with.
Once Bieber returned to the stage, he offered only a pseudo apology, telling the crowd of (still screaming) fans: "Manchester can't handle the talking, so I won't talk." He then threw a final bout of shade when he said his final song of the night would (ironically) be "Baby," because "I feel that people were just not giving me the same respect back and it hurts a little bit so that's why."
