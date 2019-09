Sometimes, not even Justin Bieber can handle Bieber fever.The pop star lost his patience with overly enthusiastic fans while performing in Birmingham, England this week. Can't say we blame him, to be honest.“Can you guys do me a favor?” Bieber can be heard asking the crowd in the below video posted on social media. “Can you guys just relax for like two seconds?”Fans continued to scream and interrupt his remarks, prompting him to ask them to show their love in a "different way.""The screaming is just so obnoxious," he explained.He then suggested that they scream after the song so they could enjoy the music.“And then take a chill pill for a second and just listen to me speak," he continued. "I don’t feel like I’m being heard sometimes and it gets a little frustrating. So if when I’m speaking you guys could not scream at the top of your lungs, is that cool with you guys? Can we do that?”Cue more screams.