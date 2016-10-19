Sometimes, not even Justin Bieber can handle Bieber fever.
The pop star lost his patience with overly enthusiastic fans while performing in Birmingham, England this week. Can't say we blame him, to be honest.
“Can you guys do me a favor?” Bieber can be heard asking the crowd in the below video posted on social media. “Can you guys just relax for like two seconds?”
Fans continued to scream and interrupt his remarks, prompting him to ask them to show their love in a "different way."
"The screaming is just so obnoxious," he explained.
He then suggested that they scream after the song so they could enjoy the music.
“And then take a chill pill for a second and just listen to me speak," he continued. "I don’t feel like I’m being heard sometimes and it gets a little frustrating. So if when I’m speaking you guys could not scream at the top of your lungs, is that cool with you guys? Can we do that?”
Cue more screams.
I recorded what Justin said about the screaming thing, he wasn't being rude at all #PurposeTourBirmingham pic.twitter.com/MUoYZa38PK— D (@purposesbieb) October 17, 2016
Surprisingly, there hasn't been too much backlash over his remarks. Beliebers have been quick to defend the singer, with one fan insisting that he "wasn't being rude at all." Others have applauded his "patience."
@purposesbieb @BieberSupreme I literally feeling with him and I'm so far away but I'm feeling his feeling and I really thinks he's strong— JUSTIN PLS NOTICE ME (@swe_biebz) October 18, 2016
@purposesbieb @BieberSupreme to have the patience to be so cute and kind always. I would flip out If people acted like this around me.— JUSTIN PLS NOTICE ME (@swe_biebz) October 18, 2016
why do people get mad when Justin asks if they can stop screaming so he can talk 🙄 pic.twitter.com/bKmzNVeb5v— Justin Bieber (@bieberinmypants) October 19, 2016
@purposesbieb I'm so glad he's saying this! 👏🏻 I don't get why people are so mad. Nothing rude about this!— ✧ I saw him ✧ (@NothingLikeMJ) October 18, 2016
@purposesbieb Thank you! I was there! Those fans were being rude af! You're going there to see him, why scream over him?!— - (@PersonallyShady) October 19, 2016
Apparently the Biebs can do no wrong. And to those fans who were offended...is it too late now to say sorry?
