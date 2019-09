What do you mean, Hilary?The photos are from last year, when Bieber had a number of celebrities help him promote "What Do You Mean?" with signs, according to Just Jared Jr But what about the info from Hutt's site? Could there be a joint project in the works? The two artists would make a killer combination.Duff and Bieber do already have a few connections. She signed with his agent last month, according to The Daily Mail . And all evidence suggests Hilary could very well be a belieber. In addition to her help promoting his single, she shared a video of her sister's baby shower set to "Baby," and she's been spotted at a Justin Bieber concert Weirdly, nothing about Hilary Duff can be found on the page of Hutt's website that the search result links to. That hasn't stopped fans from freaking out, though.