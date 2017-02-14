Chloë Grace Moretz Just Made This Unexpected Eye Makeup Trend Look Easy

Pink and red makeup was once relegated to matters of the lips and cheeks, out of fear it’d draw unwanted attention to dark circles and not-so-white whites. But suddenly, against all odds, the bold color combo has become the unlikely eyeshadow pairing du jour. Chloë Grace Moretz, always the fearless trendsetter, is leading the charge.
In a new Instagram shared by celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh, Moretz showed off a face that was fully decked out in soft, smudgy red. She paired the shadow, which extended all the way down to the apples of her cheeks into a faded pink, with a glossy scarlet lip. The finished result had the actress looking less like she was in need of eye drops and more like the quintessential I’m-with-the-band cool girl. And that was exactly the desired effect: Quynh called out ‘80s Debbie Harry as the makeup inspiration. It would be much too easy to make the Valentine’s Day/all-things-pink connection, so we won’t. But we will say that this would be the perfect look to wear if you wanted to skip those dinner-for-two plans tonight and head to a random underground punk show instead.
