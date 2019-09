Chloë Grace Moretz Just Made This Unexpected Eye Makeup Trend Look Easy

In a new Instagram shared by celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh, Moretz showed off a face that was fully decked out in soft, smudgy red. She paired the shadow, which extended all the way down to the apples of her cheeks into a faded pink, with a glossy scarlet lip. The finished result had the actress looking less like she was in need of eye drops and more like the quintessential I’m-with-the-band cool girl. And that was exactly the desired effect: Quynh called out ‘80s Debbie Harry as the makeup inspiration. It would be much too easy to make the Valentine’s Day /all-things-pink connection, so we won’t. But we will say that this would be the perfect look to wear if you wanted to skip those dinner-for-two plans tonight and head to a random underground punk show instead.