Did Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien prematurely predict his future relationship with The Miseducation of Cameron Post star Chloë Grace Moretz? If these two are really dating, then they already have a hilarious start to their love story.
According to People, Moretz and O'Brien were spotted out at West Hollywood restaurant The Nice Guy, where pretty much every celebrity under the sun is spotted at one point or another. Though the two arrived separately, both O'Brien and Moretz were reportedly seen getting in Moretz's waiting car with friends after dinner, and that car drove the squad to nightclub Avenue.
Advertisement
Does this sound like a romantic evening for O'Brien and Moretz? Umm, not exactly — it actually sounds like these two were both part of a big group hang, that happened to include the other. However, the funny part of this story is that, if Moretz and O'Brien are more than just friends (or, you know, possibly just friends-of-friends), the former Teen Wolf predicted a spark seven years earlier.
In 2011, O'Brien told Hollywire that he really loved Moretz's work in Kick-Ass, in which she portrayed foul-mouthed sidekick Hit-Girl. The actor, who was 19 at the time, told the outlet:
"I wanna give a special shout out to Chloë Moretz because she is the most badass little chick that I’ve ever seen," O'Brien told Hollywire. "What she did in Kick-Ass is amazing and I have a crush on her."
Months later, he realized Moretz was just 14 and clarified the comment to Hollywire:
"I would like to take it back and retract and say that I think Chloë is a very cute and talented girl. I don’t have a crush on her."
Now that Moretz is 21 and O'Brien is 26, it's a lot less weird if he does have a crush on her. Still, we don't know if this romance is real, or just something fans on Twitter are prematurely stanning for.
chloe and dylan would be so cute......i spoke this into existence and planted this seed years ago and now they’re dining and clubbing together and it’s truly what dylan and i deserve..........LOVE that for him— britt ? (@dcmetrias) August 9, 2018
Dylan and Chloe together omg; I love a couple who stans the two best girlgroups. ?❤— Elayne. (@downdirtysolar) August 8, 2018
Refinery29 has reached out to representatives for O'Brien and Moretz for comment.
Advertisement