Dylan O'Brien rarely speaks of his accident that occurred on the set of The Maze Runner: The Death Cure. The incident halted production, and O'Brien was hospitalized for his injuries. Speaking to the Associated Press on Monday, O'Brien wouldn't address what happened, but did say that the accident helped him prepare for his upcoming movie American Assassin.
"Going through any sort of trauma like that, funny enough, I felt like I was more informed about the aftermath of an incident like the one my character goes through than I ever could’ve been," O'Brien explained. In the movie, the 25-year-old plays CIA recruit Mitch Rapp who loses his fiancé to an act of terror. American Assassin is O'Brien's first feature film since the accident. (Production for The Maze Runner: The Death Cure resumed in February 2017; the movie will be released in January 2018.)
Advertisement
O'Brien took a significant amount of time off from filming, and was hesitant to return to work. However, he said that getting back to work aided his recovery.
"It really helped a lot, actually. It sort of became in a way that step that I needed in recovery to know I could [act] again," he said. " I could still be on a set and things could be done in the right way, too, and things could be done safely in the way that they’re supposed to be done."
News of O'Brien's accident broke in March of 2016. According to reports, O'Brien was pulled from atop one vehicle and struck by another during a stunt for the film. In a statement, WorkSafeBC said his injuries included "concussion, facial fracture, and lacerations."
Watch the full trailer for American Assassin, below.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement