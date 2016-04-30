Update April 29: Maze Runner: Death Cure will be delayed longer than expected at star Dylan O'Brien's injuries were more severe than initially reported. The Hollywood Reporter writes that he was pulled from the top of a vehicle and struck by another. WorkSafeBC says his injuries include "concussion, facial fracture and lacerations."
The production was initially shut down until May 9, but his recovery is taking much longer than anticipated. "His injuries are very serious, and he needs more time to recover," Jennifer Allen, O'Brien's publicist, tells The Hollywood Reporter.
Fox echoed Allen's sentiment."The resumption of principal photography on Maze Runner: Death Cure has been further delayed to allow Dylan O’Brien more time to fully recover from his injuries," the studio said in a statement. "We wish Dylan a speedy recovery and look forward to restarting production as soon as possible."It now seems unlikely that the film will be released February 17, 2017 as announced.
Original story, published at 4 p.m. on March 18, follows.
Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien was seriously injured on the Vancouver, B.C., set of the next film in the series. Early reports from TMZ and Variety stated that O'Brien was hit by a car. However, according to the most recent update from the studio, as reported by Deadline, the actor actually fell off of a set piece.
"O’Brien apparently fell off the back of a set that was supposed to look like the back of a train and fractured either his cheekbone or orbital socket (still not clear on the details) when he fell on his face," writes Deadline. It is not confirmed whether the Teen Wolf actor broke other bones.
Following his injury, the 24-year-old was rushed to a hospital close to the Vancouver set of Maze Runner: Death Cure. A spokesperson for Fox said that production on the third film adaptation of the dystopian YA series is shut down while O'Brien recovers. "Our thoughts go out to Dylan for a full and speedy recovery," they added. We will update this post as more details about the incident emerge.
