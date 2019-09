Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien was seriously injured on the Vancouver, B.C., set of the next film in the series. Early reports from TMZ and Variety stated that O'Brien was hit by a car. However, according to the most recent update from the studio, as reported by Deadline , the actor actually fell off of a set piece."O’Brien apparently fell off the back of a set that was supposed to look like the back of a train and fractured either his cheekbone or orbital socket (still not clear on the details) when he fell on his face," writes Deadline . It is not confirmed whether the Teen Wolf actor broke other bones.Following his injury, the 24-year-old was rushed to a hospital close to the Vancouver set of Maze Runner: Death Cure. A spokesperson for Fox said that production on the third film adaptation of the dystopian YA series is shut down while O'Brien recovers. "Our thoughts go out to Dylan for a full and speedy recovery," they added. We will update this post as more details about the incident emerge.