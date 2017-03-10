Update: Less than 48 hours after Chloë Grace Moretz debuted her fresh new bob haircut, she's making yet another change to her 'do — this time with a little help from a bottle of peroxide. The actress documented her entire beauty transformation on Snapchat, starting from the salon chair, where she was late last night with colorist Lorri Goddard.
"Just wait for what's next" she captioned her first post, before revealing the finished look shortly thereafter. While the new look is definitely a huge departure from the star's signature Cali girl waves and auburn hue, we can't help but feel like she was always meant to have this color. And it's certainly on-trend: Plenty of celebs, like Allison Williams and Katy Perry, have also gone platinum recently. We can't wait to see her official Instagram reveal.
This story was originally published on March 9, 2017.
Following awards season, we quickly realized that a handful of celebrities were getting more haircuts than ever. And no, we're not talking about the occasional dusting. Every day we scrolled through Instagram, we saw yet another star making a hair change. Kristen Stewart buzzed her dark roots overnight; Orange Is The New Black's Natasha Lyonne went for eyebrow-grazing bangs. The next celebrity on the docket: Chloë Grace Moretz.
She debuted her new haircut in a Instagram video, jumping on the bob bandwagon with fellow A-listers, including Suki Waterhouse, Ashley Benson, and Nina Dobrev. The popular haircut became a staple in Hollywood last year and by the time the style blew up, it quickly died back down. Luckily, the young star's latest snip means the look is finally coming back. In the Insta video, Moretz tagged her hairstylist Gregory Russell with the caption, “New hair, who dis?” @gregoryrussellhair killing the cut.”
Her latest chop just skims the top of her shoulders, which is much shorter than her last shag cut — and it’s just the kind of refresh that many of us look for come spring. Whether you're just growing out your bangs (like Moretz) or just want a new look entirely, this style proves that cutting off several inches can be an easy — and impactful — way to make a change, without all the effort. Sounds like a win-win to us.
