Her latest chop just skims the top of her shoulders, which is much shorter than her last shag cut — and it’s just the kind of refresh that many of us look for come spring. Whether you're just growing out your bangs (like Moretz) or just want a new look entirely, this style proves that cutting off several inches can be an easy — and impactful — way to make a change, without all the effort. Sounds like a win-win to us.