Chloë Grace Moretz's Rock-Star Haircut Would Make Mick Jagger Proud

If you spent the better part of the past few months wondering whether you should get bangs, now’s the time to indulge your fringe fantasies. Cooler temps mean the sweaty-forehead-and-sticky-bangs sitch is a non-issue. And if you’re planning on hibernating indoors this winter anyway, you can just hide if the whole thing doesn't work out.
Chloë Grace Moretz — the newest member of the bangs club — will not be hiding. The 19-year-old actress, who’s flirted with longer side-bangs in the past, went all out this time around — and she looks like a total rock star.
Chloë Grace Moretz — the newest member of the bangs club — will not be hiding. The 19-year-old actress, who’s flirted with longer side-bangs in the past, went all out this time around — and she looks like a total rock star.
Not only is her new fringe the perfect length, but it’s also way versatile. Worn straight down or brushed to either side, the actress' look, courtesy of celeb hairstylist Gregory Russell, has all the makings of a foolproof winter hairstyle. And, as she pointed out in her Instagram, it's got Mick Jagger written all over it.
Advertisement