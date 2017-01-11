We’re Not The Only Ones Swooning Over Nina Dobrev’s New Haircut

Update: Last night, we reported on Nina Dobrev's choppy new cut — a style that made an appearance just in time for the actress's birthday. And we were swooning hard over the layered, A-line look. But if we thought we were near the top of the list in terms of fangirling over her hair, it appears we have some competition in her fellow xXx co-star, Ruby Rose. "I'm obsessed with your haircut which basically makes me smile as pictured here," she captioned the photo above, which shows the two standing at a movie junket. Ah, if only all birthdays could be this sweet.
This story was originally published on January 10, 2017.
It's clear that Nina Dobrev has left The Vampire Diaries in the rear view. Her latest move? Starring in the latest installment of the xXx franchise, Return of Xander Cage, alongside its OG star, Vin Diesel. Sorry, Ice Cube, but there ain't nothing like the real thing. Dobrev is celebrating the newest phase of her career by debuting a new look and we're here for it (and taking it to the salon, ASAP).
The new 'do is a choppy, A-line bob, which is a signature of stylist Riawna Capri, who works out of L.A.'s Nine Zero One Salon. Sound familiar? She's the master behind the tresses of Jennifer Lawrence and Julianne Hough. Dobrev posted a similar photo on her own Instagram account with the caption, "Hair by RiRiCapri," giving credit where credit is due. However, Capri's caption says it all: "Change is good!!!" The shorter style is a departure from the long, glam, chocolate-brown locks that we're used to seeing on Dobrev, but we're sure that she and Capri have plenty of styling tricks up their sleeves to incite major hair envy.
