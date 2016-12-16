Story from Hair

Ruby Rose Just Made The Girliest Hair Color Look Totally Badass

Kelsey Castañon
Magenta is an easy color to love. After all, it's one of the most wearable lipstick shades; as blush, it works on almost every skin tone. But hair? We've yet to see many people pull that off successfully — though that may be changing. Why? Because Ruby Rose just swapped her trademark brunette look for the color, and it looks good.

Magenta.

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

When your dog is comatose and you don't know where she finishes and your jacket starts.

A photo posted by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, you can see Rose snuggling up to her pup while showing off her bright-pink color. But if you think she'd go for a softer, muted hue — like the subtle rose-gold that swept Hollywood earlier this year — you'd be sorely mistaken. This iteration is so much more pumped-up in pigment and totally in-your-face, which feels especially fitting for the star. We'd like to think this is the start of many more bold beauty moves for Rose in 2017.

