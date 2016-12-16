Ruby Rose Just Made The Girliest Hair Color Look Totally Badass

Magenta is an easy color to love. After all, it's one of the most wearable lipstick shades; as blush, it works on almost every skin tone. But hair? We've yet to see many people pull that off successfully — though that may be changing. Why? Because Ruby Rose just swapped her trademark brunette look for the color, and it looks good.
In a series of photos posted to Instagram, you can see Rose snuggling up to her pup while showing off her bright-pink color. But if you think she'd go for a softer, muted hue — like the subtle rose-gold that swept Hollywood earlier this year — you'd be sorely mistaken. This iteration is so much more pumped-up in pigment and totally in-your-face, which feels especially fitting for the star. We'd like to think this is the start of many more bold beauty moves for Rose in 2017.
