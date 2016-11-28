23 Weird Blush Shades That Actually Look Amazing On You

Mere months ago, if you’d asked us to reach for our most outlandish lip color, we might’ve whipped out a hot pink or super-bright red. But, today, we’re well acquainted (and entirely infatuated) with lippies across the color spectrum: yellow, purple, blue — you name it.
So, imagine our delight in discovering we could embrace our newfound love of statement-making color in a fresh way by swapping out our rosy-hued blush in favor of unapologetically unnatural shades like lilac, orange, and rust. Sound like a clown costume in the making? Not so. With proper application, colorful blush can result in a seriously standout glow. And, to show you how, we called on makeup artist Elisa Flowers for some expert pointers. Ahead, check out her tips for choosing and using boundary-breaking blush.
