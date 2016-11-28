Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
23 Weird Blush Shades That Actually Look Amazing On You
Dianna Mazzone
Nov 28, 2016
Makeup
Never Worry What Makeup To Wear For A Job Interview Again
Dianna Mazzone
Oct 30, 2014
Youtube
Say Hello To The Hands-Free Hairdryer
Dianna Mazzone
Oct 23, 2014
Makeup
14 Waterproof Mascaras That Are Great Year-Round
Like many, we typically wear more makeup when cooler weather rolls around. And, even when we’re going for a more fresh-faced look, the one product we
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Movie Makeup Artists Spill Their Behind-The-Scenes Secrets
In a colloquial sense, you know what it means to “look the part.” Now, meet the people whose job it is to take that expression to a literal level:
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
The 5-Minute Fix For Removing Glitter Nail Polish
Ah, glitter nail polish. Transforming our tips into mini disco balls with just a single swipe, the charm of sparkly shades is utterly unmatched. But,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
This At-Home Exfoliator Gadget Doesn't Mess Around
We have a love-hate relationship with exfoliation. We're obsessed with the results: baby-soft skin, clean pores, that elusive lit-from-within glow...
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
Is This The Best Exfoliator EVER?
We may not be high-powered CEOs, but when it comes to beauty products, we're all about the bottom line — as in, do they work? Unfortunately, things
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
True Tales From Selling Makeup On EBay
Say hello to a little-known crop of beauty entrepreneurs: eBay makeup resellers. They've taken to the online marketplace to peddle everything from
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
Matte Lipstick Gets A Summertime Makeover
Remember those crazy-hot days last summer when it felt like your makeup was literally melting off your face? Yeah, we were right there with you.
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Warning: These Aren't Your Mother's Hair Rollers
There's nothing quite like the feeling of a fresh salon blowout. If we could, we'd make it a weekly (okay, daily) occurrence. But, back in the real world,
by
Dianna Mazzone
Skin Care
Did Winter Eff Up Your Feet? Here's How To Fix 'Em
There's no tiptoeing around the fact that feet aren't exactly the most appealing part of the body. Sure, we can conceal 'em with socks in the colder
by
Dianna Mazzone
Skin Care
Cheers! Celebrate National Wine Day With 16 Grape-Infused Beauty ...
We could shrug off the fact that National Wine Day and Memorial Day weekend coincide this year. Or, we could use it as an excuse to go all-out in
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
Can We Microwave Our Way To Beautiful Curls?
Loose and beachy or tightly wound — when it comes to curls, we love 'em all. But, unless you're lucky enough to have a natural set, curls don't
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Khloé Kardashian Debuts A Whole New Kind Of Blonde
Is there something in the air at the Kardashian household? Hot on the heels of her sister's venture into super-blue territory, Khloé Kardashian has
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
The Many Gravity-Defying Hairstyles Of Elena Lenina
The Cannes Film Festival is a time to celebrate the industry's best and brightest — and, of course, for celebs to pull out all the stops on one of the
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Eyeliner On Your Top
And
Bottom Lids? Let's Do This
We like wearing eyeliner on our top lash line. We also like sporting eyeliner on our bottom lash line. But, eyeliner on our top and bottom lash lines
by
Dianna Mazzone
Nails
Alexa Chung Wants You To Paint Your Nails With Kale
Oh, kale — we just can't quit you. You're in our salad, our face serum, and, now, our nail polish. Yep, Nails Inc. has announced the launch of a line
by
Dianna Mazzone
Skin Care
The Hidden Gems Of French Pharmacies, Revealed
There's something about a French pharmacy that sets our hearts aflutter. Maybe it's the aisles and aisles of cult-status products or maybe it's the joy
by
Dianna Mazzone
Youtube
Did Heels Just Become A Whole Lot Less Painful?
As longtime shoe lovers, we feel confident saying that a "comfortable heel" is an oxymoron. Though we've stumbled upon some that cause less pain than
by
Dianna Mazzone
Nails
Behold, Nail Art To Match Your Kicks
There's a reason it's called nail art, and The Huffington Post is shining the spotlight on an individual showing us all of the amazing things that can be
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Benefit's They're Real! Mascara Now Comes In Eyeliner Form
Benefit's big on keeping it all in the family. The beauty mega-brand founded by sisters has expanded its They're Real clan to include an eyeliner and
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Bright Eyeshadow Goes Chic
We've never met a bright lipstick we didn't like. But, bright eye makeup? Now, that's another story. Hot-hued shadows just aren't as user-friendly as our
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Connie Britton Is On Board The No-Shampoo Train
If we had just 10 seconds with Connie Britton, we know exactly how we'd spend them: grilling her about her famous honey-colored hair. To call her a
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Get Naturally Bold Brows In A Flash With This Super-Simple Trick
Around these parts, we love us a bold, strong brow (type the word eyebrow into our search bar if you don't believe us). But, even we must acknowledge
by
Dianna Mazzone
Skin Care
I Got My Gums Lasered For A Better Smile
I went into my dentist's office wanting veneers. Instead, I got my gums lasered. No, it wasn't a medical mishap — it was a conscious decision between
by
Dianna Mazzone
Makeup
Rad Or Bad: Elle Fanning's Creepy-Ballerina Beauty Look
We approach red eyeshadow with trepidation. Though we've seen it done really well (à la Scarlett Johansson for Dolce & Gabbana), we've also seen it
by
Dianna Mazzone
Hair
Is This Tool The Ticket To Healthy Hair?
If it looks like a flat iron, feels like a flat iron, and operates like a flat iron, it must be a flat iron, right? In this case, wrong. Before you cast
by
Dianna Mazzone
Skin Care
What No One Tells You About Antioxidants
Antioxidants are like little life preservers for our skin. These nutrient-dense compounds are serious overachievers when it comes to protecting our
by
Dianna Mazzone
Skin Care
Is Elle Macpherson's Secret To Smooth Skin The Most Painful Yet?
If beauty is pain, it's no wonder Elle Macpherson is still seriously gorgeous at age 50: The Telegraph reports that the supermodel has released a new
by
Dianna Mazzone
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted