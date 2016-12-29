Just finished wiping your tears following Tyler's (Michael Trevino) death-by-Damon? Don't put away the Kleenex just yet, because Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec promised TVLine even more major character deaths before the CW series takes its final bow on March 10.
When asked whether Tyler would be the last significant character to head off to the great beyond, Plec said "Nope." She then revealed that whichever beloved character was going to go next would do so in a "painful" and "terrible" way.
That sucks (vampy pun totally intended) but if fans are at all surprised that the series is killing off significant members of its squad, they haven't been paying attention. The Vampire Diaries lives for their killings — the only difference is that now they might actually stick. The supernatural drama is ending its run with the season 8 finale, which means that we probably won't get the resurrections that usually went hand-in-hand with the deaths. (Looking at you, Jeremy and Bonnie.)
So who could be next on the chopping block? It's anyone's guess at this point, but I would be particularly bummed to see Caroline (Candice King) meet a terrible fate. She's too good for this world, which means that The Vampire Diaries could very well pull a Jenna (Sara Canning) and break our hearts with her death. Ugh.
Prepare for some gut-wrenching tragedy when the series returns from its holiday hiatus on January 13, 2017.
