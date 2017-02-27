You Won't Believe How Many Stars Chopped Their Hair Over The Weekend

Despite all of that industry drama, we happened to notice a handful of big beauty changes, too, particularly in the hair department. Either stylists were feeling scissors-happy or the stars themselves were feeling adventurous, but it looks like everyone and their costar stepped out with a new look. Some were temporary styles, others were in it for the long haul — but each one of them was worth noting... even if they did get totally overshadowed by slightly more history-making events.