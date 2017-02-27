You Won't Believe How Many Stars Chopped Their Hair Over The Weekend

There must have been something in the water out there in celebrity-land this past weekend, at least as far as hair switch-ups go. If you don’t know what we’re talking about, we really don’t blame you — after all, there was one particularly shocking event at the Oscars that may have been a little, um, distracting. (You could also describe it as unprecedented, unbelievable, heart-stopping, or an emotional rollercoaster for everyone involved and those watching at home. But maybe that's just us.)
Despite all of that industry drama, we happened to notice a handful of big beauty changes, too, particularly in the hair department. Either stylists were feeling scissors-happy or the stars themselves were feeling adventurous, but it looks like everyone and their costar stepped out with a new look. Some were temporary styles, others were in it for the long haul — but each one of them was worth noting... even if they did get totally overshadowed by slightly more history-making events.
What’s more, this year's Academy Awards red carpet wasn’t the only place we spotted the new ‘dos. We also saw them on the runway, in our Instagram feeds, and even at the Film Independent Spirit Awards — because believe it or not, there was another awards show that went down this weekend. (That one, on the other hand, seems to have gone off without a hitch.)
Whether you want a second look at Janelle Monae’s choppy pixie or just feel like Nina Dobrev’s short, wavy bob could be the haircut of your dreams, click through the slides ahead to check out the 12 must-see hair changes you may have missed this past weekend. Trust us, you don't want to miss 'em.