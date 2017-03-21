I'm more than a little obsessed with Riverdale. I can't get enough of the newly-minted couple "Bughead" (better known as Betty and Jughead, for those uninitiated) and am this close to creating my own murder board in order to solve the very puzzling mystery that is Jason Blossom's (Trevor Stines) death. Then, of course, there's Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes), also known as the number one reason to watch this show. (Sorry, Archie: you're cute, but you're no Beronica.) It's no wonder that actress Chloë Grace Moretz cites them (and the amazing actresses who play them) as one of the reasons to watch the new CW drama.
Betty and Veronica may have been total frenemies in source material Archie Comics, but here, they're pretty adoring BFFs — as are Reinhart and Mendes in real life. I'm totally fangirling over these two, and apparently, Moretz is in the very same boat.
The If I Stay star took to Twitter to share her excitement over Riverdale's dream team, writing:
"Betty and Veronica are literally perfectly cast"
The coolest part? Both Reinhart, who plays Betty, and Mendes, who plays Veronica, are relative unknowns. While Reinhart had a stint on the (highly underrated and unfairly cancelled) Surviving Jack, Riverdale is NYU grad Mendes' very first credit on IMDb.
Betty and Veronica aren't the only thing Moretz adores about this new series. She also shared her approval of the show's "morals," writing:
"Riverdale actually has good morals, shocking and also dope"
Though it's unclear exactly what Moretz meant by "good morals," the outspoken feminist may have been talking about the episode "Chapter Three: Body Double," in which Veronica, Ethel (Shannon Purser, a.k.a. Barb from Stranger Things!), and Betty takedown Riverdale's most slut-shaming member of the football team, Chuck Clayton (Jordan Calloway).
Think Moretz has any good theories on who killed Jason Blossom? And does she low-key ship Beronica like so many fans? Fellow Riverdale obsessees, follow her Twitter account to find out.
