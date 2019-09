I'm more than a little obsessed with Riverdale. I can't get enough of the newly-minted couple "Bughead" (better known as Betty and Jughead, for those uninitiated) and am this close to creating my own murder board in order to solve the very puzzling mystery that is Jason Blossom's (Trevor Stines) death. Then, of course, there's Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes), also known as the number one reason to watch this show. (Sorry, Archie: you're cute, but you're no Beronica.) It's no wonder that actress Chloë Grace Moretz cites them (and the amazing actresses who play them) as one of the reasons to watch the new CW drama.