Chloë Grace Moretz On What That Kim Kardashian Feud Taught Her

Chloë Grace Moretz has had a rocky 2016. Much to the joy of paparazzi, the 19-year-old's very public relationship with Brooklyn Beckham ended. She also became ensnared in a vicious Twitter feud with Kim and Khloé Kardashian.
Now that she's a few months removed from the drama, she is telling The Hollywood Reporter what those snarky tweets taught her about the importance of being selective in who and what she addresses publicly.
"I think I gave my attention to people that didn’t deserve my attention," Moretz said. "So in some ways, I think I regret giving them the attention, [though] I don't regret what I said. But also I realized that being the most opinionated and loud person in the room is not always the most impactful. I learned that from Hillary [Clinton.]"
After speaking at the Democratic National Convention at Clinton's request, Moretz is also planning to hit the campaign trail. The Democratic nominee is encouraging the young feminist to use her words wisely.
"It’s great to be feisty,’ those were [Clinton's] exact words," Moretz told The Hollywood Reporter. "But sometimes, the smartest way to get into the psyche of people is to be the quietest person in the room. Let everyone else bicker and throw their words around, and then you come in with the quiet voice and that will be the most impactful.”
Initially, she didn't take this approach. A firestorm started in March, when Moretz chided the eldest Kardashian for posting a nude photo on Instagram. Kim fired back at the actress, leading to a back-and-forth exchange.
The feud continued when Moretz called out the Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet for exposing Taylor Swift on an episode of the E! series. Of course, Khloé Kardashian jumped in to defend her sister. She called Moritz a hypocrite for also posting nude photos.
@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than-— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 7, 2016
Now, Moretz recognizes that positivity stretches much further than negativity, so avoiding public feuds is best.
"I realized if I stop talking about the negativity, then it can’t thrive," she added. "And that’s something I came to very, very recently."
