Khloé Kardashian & Chloë Grace Moretz Just Joined The Kim & Taylor Feud

According to Buzzfeed, Moretz thought all the hubbub over that "Famous" lyric was just a lot of white noise. Nothing important. Swift, who has since responded to the video, calling it "character assassination," hopes others agree with the actress.
"Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world," Moretz tweeted, adding, "Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant."
Everyone in this industry needs to get their heads out of a hole and look around to realize what's ACTUALLY happening in the REAL world— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016
Stop wasting your voice on something so petulant and unimportant— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016
But, Khloé seemed to disagree with Moretz on this one and made that clear with a tweet that read: "Is this the a hole you're referring to @ChloeGMoretz ???" alongside a photo of what appears to be Moretz's backside.
Of course, that didn't sit well with Moretz, who responded to Khloé with a few pertinent details: "First photo is me filming my movie Neighbors 2," Moretz wrote. "The second photo is some girl who was wrongfully photographed."
Moretz attempted to make that even more clear by posting photos of herself from the Neighbors 2 set in which she's seen wearing a blue bathing suit bottom, not a red one. "Side note," she tweeted.
Is this the a hole you're referring to @ChloeGMoretz ??? pic.twitter.com/h56S8FvNWr— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 18, 2016
@khloekardashian fact check: first photo is me filming my movie Neighbors 2, the second photo is some girl who was wrongfully photographed— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) July 18, 2016
"Yo Khloe I thought you were rad when I met you," Rose wrote on Twitter, "but this is awful and this is a 19 year old girl."
In Rose's humble opinion, what the world needs now is love and not all this Twitter hate.
"Nobody likes being bullied or made to feel worthless," Rose wrote. "Yet so many people will go above and beyond to make others feel that way. I just think we could do so much more if we were not so judgmental and mean to one another."
Well said, Rose. But, it still seems like this is Khloé on Chloë feud is taking us even deeper into the rabbit hole.
I just think we could do so much more if we were not so judgmental and mean to one another.I believe love is what the world needs right now.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 18, 2016
Nobody likes being bullied or made to feel worthless.. Yet so many people will go above and beyond to make others feel that way.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 18, 2016
I just think we could do so much more if we were not so judgmental and mean to one another.I believe love is what the world needs right now.— Ruby Rose (@RubyRose) July 18, 2016