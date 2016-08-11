Why Fans Are Calling Chloë Grace Moretz A Hypocrite

Today, Chloë Grace Moretz posted a pretty tame topless photo of herself on Instagram. Though the photo, taken by Brooklyn Beckham, only shows Moretz's bare back as she lays on the beach, it has led to accusations that the actress is a hypocrite. Her detractors are pointing out that Moretz previously criticized Kim Kardashian for sharing naked photos of herself online.
Back in March, Moretz posted a tweet in response to Kardashian sharing a nude photo on Twitter, writing, "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer."
@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than-— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 7, 2016
Now, some Instagram users are reminding Moretz of the stance she took against another female celebrity. One user commented on the photo, "When you attack Kim K for a similar photo months ago," with another asking, "How can you say Kim Kardashian is a woman no young lady should look up to because she takes her top off? Yet you are doing the exact same thing?"
It's possible Moretz's photo simply represents a change of heart. She might have realized that how a woman chooses to display her body on- or offline is her own business.
