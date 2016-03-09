It started with a selfie, and ended with a very real — and relevant — conversation about the way women portray their bodies and themselves, and how society perceives them when they make the conscious decision to put their bodies on display.
But, before we get into all that, here is what has happened so far.
The Major Critics: Bette Midler, Piers Morgan, Chloë Grace Moretz, Perez Hilton, Pink
The Supporting Characters: Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Thorne, Ariel Winters, Rowan Blanchard, Abigail Breslin
The Extras: Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kanye West
She has "nothing to wear LOL." I think we — the general public — can agree that this is supposed to be a joke.
When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL pic.twitter.com/UlSLZb1fp1— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 7, 2016
Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016
... and Morgan...
I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim - but this is absurd.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 7, 2016
@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than-— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 7, 2016
Act 2: Kim Throws Shade, Engages With The Critics, Sparks Conspiracy Theorists To Believe Kanye/Khloé Are Tweeting For Her
Kim logs on, and starts reading the comments.
Reading my comments like....LOL pic.twitter.com/hQ4fVu9Aq6— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
Then she thanks everyone for thinking the pic was recent, 'cause that was her pre-Saint West figure.
I'm flattered some of u guys thought my post earlier was a recent pic! That was my blonde moment a year ago & 25lbs less! #MondayMotivation— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account 🤑🤑🤑💰💰💰— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes. thats on some ashley madison type shit #forresearch— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
Act 3: In Which Millennial Women Of The Internet Defend Kim
Cyrus wants everyone to stop acting "tacky" and focus on the fact that ironically, it's International Women's Day.
Dear women, you ALL are acting tacky AF! Why don't we overly (myself included) fortunate women come together and try to create and bring jobs to other women in desperate need of them so they can support not only THEMSELVES but their families! #happyinternationalwomensday can we all put the cuntiness aside for one fucking day and love / celebrate one another! PS no matter how hard you (or myself) work NEVER will I feel I am worthy of the comfort I live in.... Because so many others while I tuck myself in at night are laying their head on the pavement, dreaming of all the things we take for granted every day. Much love to all my women!!!!
Ratajkowski is well versed on the subject because she recently wrote about the over-sexualization of women for Lenny Letter.
Love when a man comments on a woman's decision to post a nude photo. Her body, her career. Sexist bullsh*t. @KimKardashian— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 8, 2016
Someone should be reading my Lenny letter and taking a lesson in what it means to be a woman and sexual in our culture. Ehem.— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 8, 2016
Also love that when a woman stands up for herself everyone thinks it must be her dude speaking for her. @KimKardashian— Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 8, 2016
.@chloemoretz_ @KimKardashian I think every woman should be allowed to make their own choices with their OWN bodies soo..— bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 8, 2016
.@chloemoretz_ @KimKardashian -and it's not our place to tell them what they can and can't do with their body ..#internationalwomensday— bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 8, 2016
I dig this :) #InternationalWomensDay #LoveYourself #beYOU @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/LprIyyMs57— bella thorne (@bellathorne) March 9, 2016
Girls being nude publicly isn't new:but isn't it nice when they can be the subject of the image, &the portrayer too? pic.twitter.com/7Ac07O8U6l— Rowan Blanchard (@rowblanchard) March 8, 2016
If a guy posts a shirtless picture, people say how "steamy" and "hot" it is. But if a woman chooses to do that, it's setting a bad example?— Abigail Breslin (@yoabbaabba) March 8, 2016
No one was body shaming @justinbieber when he posted his nude guitar photo so why @KimKardashian? #herbodyherchoice #InternationalWomensDay— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) March 8, 2016
I think everyone, men and women, should have the right to choose what they do with their bodies-- and not be criticized.— Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) March 8, 2016
Act 4: Men Continue To Fan The Flames
Young women like @ChloeGMoretz give me so much hope for the future of America! https://t.co/dJYKO3wFIn pic.twitter.com/c5IMCc0pNL— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 8, 2016
.@micnews thinks I "slut-shamed" @KimKardashian. Do YOU think I did? https://t.co/JTAAgVuQQc— Perez (@ThePerezHilton) March 8, 2016
Prove you can now be successful without tweeting nude selfies, Kim.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2016
My new column: https://t.co/4H59Vxj45V pic.twitter.com/DrNiQccdmZ
I've given up naked modelling. > RT @PvvyConcepts: @piersmorgan what's the difference between @KimKardashian & you? pic.twitter.com/DYYo3YozdR— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2016
Act 5: Kim Reiterates That She Is Behind It All
Wait I can't believe people thought Kanye or Khloe hacked my Twitter. I swear I'm funny too!!!— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
Act 6: Kanye Speaks
Act 7: A Full-Circle Moment
Kim posts the picture again, twice, with the hashtag #INTERNATIONALWOMENSDAY.
HAPPY #INTERNATIONALWOMENSDAY https://t.co/PStwuNp9bl pic.twitter.com/QFI40gkyUO— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016
Act 8: Sarah Silverman & Amber Rose Have Questions
Silverman is a fan, but wants to know about Kim's grooming routine.
I actually love this but mama where ur p hair https://t.co/lx8kKUB3aE— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) March 8, 2016
Damn Pink we were all born naked society sexualizes our breast and bodies. If a grown mother of 2 is comfortable with her body and wants to show it off that's none of ur business or anyone else's. Now, if u wanna talk to kids and be a mentor to young teens, tell them to go to school and to not use their bodies to get ahead?! I'm all for it! But please as a grown woman let another grown woman live as she wishes. That's our problem! We're so quick to down each other instead of uplifting! Pink, We've seen u damn near naked swinging from a rope( Beautifully) but what's the difference between a rope, a pole and a pic on Instagram? Classism. Because u sing while ur half naked does that make it "Classy" or is it because u have a "talent"? I'm not dissing at all Pink just curious after u said "You'll never have to make a silly excuse for yourself".
Act 9: Kim's Explanation
Late last night, Kim uploaded a lengthy note to her website. In it, she pins all the negative attention back to her sex tape from 13 years ago. She also goes on to say that a women proudly displaying her body is an image that she sees as powerful, confident, and positive.
Short answer: yes.
Long answer: The response to this image highlighted a big issue in our world today — the way women's bodies are portrayed, and the idea of self-love. We all don't need to be posting or sending nude photographs, but it is well within your right to own every feature on your body. There are, of course, other (and better) ways to show your strengths, and portray power, like Pink said in her post. But the amount of harsh judgement stemming from one picture is kind of scary.
Was Kim purposefully trying to show us how quick we are to judge and attack other women who are embracing their sexuality and proudly taking control of their bodies? Is this, weirdly, part of what International Women's Day is really about? About taking a minute to think before we speak, especially in regards to "slut-shaming" or criticizing each other as women? Can we learn something from this viral phenomenon?
Whatever the reason, it happened, and it will
