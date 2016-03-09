A Complete Guide To The Kim Kardashian Nude Selfie Scandal Taking Over Social Media

Morgan Baila
Are you confused about the nude seen 'round the world? I know, I know, it's another "Kim Kardashian breaks the internet!" moment. But this time, it's different. It has escalated to become so much more. So far, over a dozen celebrities and public figures have weighed in on the nude feud.

It started with a selfie, and ended with a very real — and relevant — conversation about the way women portray their bodies and themselves, and how society perceives them when they make the conscious decision to put their bodies on display.

But, before we get into all that, here is what has happened so far.
The Lead Role: Kim Kardashian

The Major Critics: Bette Midler, Piers Morgan, Chloë Grace Moretz, Perez Hilton, Pink

The Supporting Characters: Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Thorne, Ariel Winters, Rowan Blanchard, Abigail Breslin

The Extras: Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Kanye West

Act 1 : Kim Uploads A Naked (But Censored) Selfie, Prompts Nude Feud
She has "nothing to wear LOL." I think we — the general public — can agree that this is supposed to be a joke.
Enter, Midler...
... and Morgan...
...and Moretz.

Act 2: Kim Throws Shade, Engages With The Critics, Sparks Conspiracy Theorists To Believe Kanye/Khloé Are Tweeting For Her
Kim logs on, and starts reading the comments.
Then she thanks everyone for thinking the pic was recent, 'cause that was her pre-Saint West figure.
Next, she reminds everyone how much she is worth...
...right before she starts firing back to her #haters. First, Morgan.
Then, a few for Midler.
And finally, Moretz.
And then, just in case we didn't realise that she is totally #NORAGRETZ about the picture, she uploads another!
Meanwhile, on the other side of Calabasas, Kylie and Kourtney are enjoying the drama.
Act 3: In Which Millennial Women Of The Internet Defend Kim
Cyrus wants everyone to stop acting "tacky" and focus on the fact that ironically, it's International Women's Day.
Lovato doesn't think anyone is right or wrong, but calls for equal empowerment.

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Ratajkowski is well versed on the subject because she recently wrote about the over-sexualization of women for Lenny Letter.
Thorne straight-up says that Moretz was out of line.
Younger actresses and feminists seem to share the same stance: A woman who wants to upload her own confident pictures of herself, nude or otherwise, should feel entitled and empowered to do so.
Blanchard highlights the difference between nude portraiture from the male gaze — traditionally considered art — and from the female gaze, which is what Kim uploaded.
Breslin and Winters both ask why this topless photograph is being treated differently than men who post nude, or nearly nude, photos.
Pink would rather Kim not use her body for attention. But is not necessarily berating her like Midler, Morgan, and Mortez.

Act 4: Men Continue To Fan The Flames
Also, Perez gets pissy because Mic published a story saying he was slut-shaming Kim, and instead of apologising, he decides to make a poll.
Act 5: Kim Reiterates That She Is Behind It All
Act 6: Kanye Speaks
Act 7: A Full-Circle Moment
Kim posts the picture again, twice, with the hashtag #INTERNATIONALWOMENSDAY.

Act 8: Sarah Silverman & Amber Rose Have Questions
Silverman is a fan, but wants to know about Kim's grooming routine.
And Rose wants Pink to clarify her statement.

Damn Pink we were all born naked society sexualizes our breast and bodies. If a grown mother of 2 is comfortable with her body and wants to show it off that's none of ur business or anyone else's. Now, if u wanna talk to kids and be a mentor to young teens, tell them to go to school and to not use their bodies to get ahead?! I'm all for it! But please as a grown woman let another grown woman live as she wishes. That's our problem! We're so quick to down each other instead of uplifting! Pink, We've seen u damn near naked swinging from a rope( Beautifully) but what's the difference between a rope, a pole and a pic on Instagram? Classism. Because u sing while ur half naked does that make it "Classy" or is it because u have a "talent"? I'm not dissing at all Pink just curious after u said "You'll never have to make a silly excuse for yourself".

A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Act 9: Kim's Explanation
Late last night, Kim uploaded a lengthy note to her website. In it, she pins all the negative attention back to her sex tape from 13 years ago. She also goes on to say that a women proudly displaying her body is an image that she sees as powerful, confident, and positive.
Epilogue: Does Any Of This Really Matter?
Short answer: yes.

Long answer: The response to this image highlighted a big issue in our world today — the way women's bodies are portrayed, and the idea of self-love. We all don't need to be posting or sending nude photographs, but it is well within your right to own every feature on your body. There are, of course, other (and better) ways to show your strengths, and portray power, like Pink said in her post. But the amount of harsh judgement stemming from one picture is kind of scary.

Was Kim purposefully trying to show us how quick we are to judge and attack other women who are embracing their sexuality and proudly taking control of their bodies? Is this, weirdly, part of what International Women's Day is really about? About taking a minute to think before we speak, especially in regards to "slut-shaming" or criticising each other as women? Can we learn something from this viral phenomenon?

Whatever the reason, it happened, and it will probably definitely happen again. Kim has a lot of haters, but she also has the potential to reach millions and millions of people in seconds. So that's something to consider.

The End

(For now.)
