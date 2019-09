probably

Short answer: yes.Long answer: The response to this image highlighted a big issue in our world today — the way women's bodies are portrayed, and the idea of self-love. We all don't need to be posting or sending nude photographs, but it is well within your right to own every feature on your body. There are, of course, other (and better) ways to show your strengths, and portray power, like Pink said in her post. But the amount of harsh judgement stemming from one picture is kind of scary.Was Kim purposefully trying to show us how quick we are to judge and attack other women who are embracing their sexuality and proudly taking control of their bodies? Is this, weirdly, part of what International Women's Day is really about? About taking a minute to think before we speak, especially in regards to "slut-shaming" or criticising each other as women? Can we learn something from this viral phenomenon?Whatever the reason, it happened, and it willdefinitely happen again. Kim has a lot of haters, but she also has the potential to reach millions and millions of people in seconds. So that's something to consider.