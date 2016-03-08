26 Celebrities Sharing Powerful Thoughts On International Women's Day

Happy International Women's Day! Did you know that the world has been celebrating women on this day for 107 years, since March of 1909?
So, let's get to celebrating you! And all the other women who have gone unnoticed by history. Take a minute to give yourself a pat on the back. Then maybe send a text to your mom, grandma, aunt, or even a few friends, and let them know how much you appreciate them. It's something we, as women, should say to each other every day. But it's nice to have a special day to remind us to be appreciative that we are part of a new generation of kick-ass females.
Today is about remembering to constantly push boundaries, appreciate your privileges, and support all the women in your life, and around the world. It's about motivating yourself, and others, to strive for more as women.
From Alicia Keys to Katie Couric to Ruby Rose, a whole slew of our favorite celebrities have also been honoring International Women's Day on social media. Emma Watson even announced via Twitter that the Empire State Building in Manhattan will be glowing pink tonight.
