Brooklyn Beckham Is Keeping Chloë Grace Moretz Safe

Recently, Chloë Grace Moretz posted a topless photo to Instagram and soon after received an onslaught of harsh criticism (remember that whole Kim Kardashian nude selfie feud?). Though, a new photo from boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham proves Moretz didn't weather the backlash storm alone.
Yesterday Beckham posted a photo to Instagram showing him holding Moretz in his arms. He captioned the picture, "Keeping her safe." Though it's clear Moretz took this photograph, she's often the subject of Beckham's photography — he was the one who took the controversial topless snapshot. Beckham launched his professional photography career earlier this year, photographing Burberry's fragrance campaign.
This isn't the first time Beckham and Moretz have chronicled cute moments in their relationship on social media. The couple hasn’t been shy about sharing pics of hand-holding, loving looks, and matching shoes. Maybe their love story will inspire the next teen romance film Moretz will star in.
Yesterday Beckham posted a photo to Instagram showing him holding Moretz in his arms. He captioned the picture, "Keeping her safe." Though it's clear Moretz took this photograph, she's often the subject of Beckham's photography — he was the one who took the controversial topless snapshot. Beckham launched his professional photography career earlier this year, photographing Burberry's fragrance campaign.
This isn't the first time Beckham and Moretz have chronicled cute moments in their relationship on social media. The couple hasn’t been shy about sharing pics of hand-holding, loving looks, and matching shoes. Maybe their love story will inspire the next teen romance film Moretz will star in.
Advertisement