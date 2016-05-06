Young love — whether it bloomed for you over AIM or SnapChat, a necessary step for teen romance is sharing your love with the world (a.k.a. the internet). So today Chloë Grace Moretz showed off her affection for Brooklyn Beckham by sharing a photo of Beckham kissing her head. Very sweet.
Her photo comes a few weeks after Beckham posted a photo of the two snuggling in an elevator. Keeping up the stream of adorable pics, yesterday Beckham posted a photo of two checkered Vans, most likely worn by Moretz and himself. He captioned the pic, "Matching ❤️ missing this one." Matching footwear — this relationship must be getting serious. Everyone knows his and her Vans are a stepping stone to his and her slouchy beanies, which are just a few steps away from promise rings. But for now, they're just two incredibly wealthy teens who like to snuggle together, likely texting heart emojis back and forth while trying to sync their international travel schedules.
