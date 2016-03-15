In a new interview with Elle magazine, Chloë Grace Moretz opens up about the sensationalized Twitter tussle she got into with Kim Kardashian last week. At the center of the controversy was a nude selfie Kardashian posted on social media. Moretz was not a fan of the picture, to say the least.
The bold reporter questions the actress, "What compelled you to respond to Kim Kardashian's nude photo? What misunderstandings surrounding slut-shaming do you think exist?" Moretz's response is disappointingly ambiguous and not very substantive. "All I'll say is that I think a lot of things can be misconstrued in a lot of ways," the 19-year-old says. "And I think if people open their minds more, and they try to look deeper into something than just something that is a very big, hot, fiery button to hide behind... I think if people looked into something bigger that I was trying to speak upon, they wouldn't be so easy to fire back silly, miscellaneous things." Basically, she's saying she was misunderstood — her intentions were misread, and the whole thing got blown up by social media.
Advertisement
Later in the interview, Moretz speaks on the difference she sees between social media selfies and editorial nudity — like the Nylon cover on which she appeared nearly naked, which many people pointed to as hypocritical of the actress. "I think that's also a lot more based on artwork, so that's a little bit of a different conversation," she replied. "Like, if I'm talking to a photographer, I'm talking to a stylist, I'm talking to a makeup artist, we're kind of creating and collaborating and making something that is artwork and is special and is different. Yeah, it's representing myself, but it's also not representing myself, because it's a character piece. So, I think that is a big difference"
The tiff started last week when Moretz retweeted Bette Midler's nasty post about Kim's selfie. Then she wrote her own reply to Kim: "I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than [just our bodies]." Accusations of slut-shaming flew. Kardashian hit back hard, tweeting, "let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to Twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo." Moretz responded to the criticism by defending herself against slut-shaming. "There's a huge difference in respecting the platform that you're given as a celebrity and 'slut shaming' something I never have done and would never do."
@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than-— Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) March 7, 2016
Advertisement