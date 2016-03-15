The bold reporter questions the actress, "What compelled you to respond to Kim Kardashian's nude photo? What misunderstandings surrounding slut-shaming do you think exist?" Moretz's response is disappointingly ambiguous and not very substantive. "All I'll say is that I think a lot of things can be misconstrued in a lot of ways," the 19-year-old says. "And I think if people open their minds more, and they try to look deeper into something than just something that is a very big, hot, fiery button to hide behind... I think if people looked into something bigger that I was trying to speak upon, they wouldn't be so easy to fire back silly, miscellaneous things." Basically, she's saying she was misunderstood — her intentions were misread, and the whole thing got blown up by social media.