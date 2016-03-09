These days, Justin Bieber is skyrocketing toward bona fide babe status. Those abs. The tats. The Calvin Klein ads. That perfectly muss-up-able hairdo. He's basically becoming a latter-day Mark Wahlberg, minus the Boston accent and acting chops.
But once upon a time — not so very long ago — Justin was just a Canadian boy with a hit song titled, appropriately enough, "Baby." So, when did he go from being a geek-dorable tween to the heartthrob we know and shame-ogle today? That journey was not exactly swift or sudden. But it is trackable via photographs of the Biebs from back in the day to now. Come along with us on an incredible journey, where you'll see the singer's transition before your very eyes! (It's so magical that, yes, that exclamation point was fully merited. We stand by it. Now, without further ado…)
