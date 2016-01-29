His mum was in the biggest girl band of all time and his dad is the most recognisable football player in the world, so yes, we were a little curious about the fate of Brooklyn conceived “in Denmark if you really want to know” Beckham.
Fresh oldest Beckham offspring news this morning then: It’s been announced that Becks Jr will photograph Burberry’s next fragrance campaign, and the whole thing will be broadcast live via social media. How do we know this to be true? Because the 16-year-old Instagrammed about it (duh) saying: "Excited to photograph the @Burberry campaign tomorrow. Watch it live on their Instagram & Snapchat #THISISBRIT."
We should have seen this coming. Besides the Burberry campaign, Brooklyn’s been slowly climbing the fashion ladder hot on VB’s heels. So before BB takes over the fashion world, here's a list of his breakthrough moments.
1. His budding career as a photographer
A photography gig was imminent. The teen has long been vocal about his skills in the dark room, getting all geeky on us with real camera chat. Here he is in this rather meta image shooting on film, caught on an iPhone, stood on a segway. #2016
2. His selfies are on fleek
Ok, so obviously the boy has a head start what with his gene infinity-pool, but New Era caps off to the fella, he takes a damned good selfie. Surely a model contract beckons...
3. His covers
Only Teen Vogue, Rollacoaster, Man About Town and Wonderland. No biggie.
4. He's a budding DJ
Which is ideal for fashion parties, natch.
5. His mates
His crew are some of the fashion world's favourite people; from Rafferty Law and Gabriel Day-Lewis to Selena Gomez and best pal Chloe Morëtz. Made.
