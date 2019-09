His mum was in the biggest girl band of all time and his dad is the most recognisable football player in the world, so yes, we were a little curious about the fate of Brooklyn conceived “ in Denmark if you really want to know ” Beckham.Fresh oldest Beckham offspring news this morning then: It’s been announced that Becks Jr will photograph Burberry’s next fragrance campaign, and the whole thing will be broadcast live via social media. How do we know this to be true? Because the 16-year-old Instagrammed about it (duh) saying: "Excited to photograph the @Burberry campaign tomorrow. Watch it live on their Instagram & Snapchat #THISISBRIT."We should have seen this coming. Besides the Burberry campaign, Brooklyn’s been slowly climbing the fashion ladder hot on VB’s heels. So before BB takes over the fashion world, here's a list of his breakthrough moments.