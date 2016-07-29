Chloë Grace Moretz Wants YOU To Vote In The 2016 Election

This year marks the first time 19-year-old Chloë Grace Moretz is voting in a presidential election, and it's a role the actress is taking quite seriously. In her speech at the Democratic National Convention, Moretz explained why she's voting for Hillary Clinton — and what issues matter to her, as a millennial woman.
"I registered to vote at the DMV — on the same day I got my driver's license. It took just minutes, but I know it gave me power for a lifetime," Moretz said at the convention. She added that registering to vote gave her "the power to make my voice heard and to shape the future of our country."
But while Moretz is excited to exercise her right to vote, she also noted that not every millennial is as excited about politics. In the 2014 midterm elections, the majority of millennials in the U.S. didn't cast a vote.
And while it can be disheartening to vote for a candidate you don't agree with on every issue, it's still important to make your voice heard. For Moretz, key issues include student debt and equal pay for women.
"We can elect a president who will fight to give every American a chance to graduate from college debt-free," Moretz said at the DNC. "We can elect a president who will fight for equal pay for equal work. My amazing mother became a single parent when I was 13 years old. It wasn't easy. She had to balance a job and caring for her family. Imagine the difference equal pay could make for today's working moms and their families."
Moretz wasn't the only celebrity to address the importance of voting at the convention. Katy Perry also encouraged Americans to "use your voice" in November.
"On November 8th, you'll be just as powerful as any NRA lobbyist. You'll have as much say as any billionaire. Or you can cancel out your weird cousin's vote," Perry told the audience at the DNC.
No matter which candidate you support, there's no reason to stay home on Election Day. To register to vote or check on the status of your voter registration, head to Rock the Vote, and make sure your voice is heard.
