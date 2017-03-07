What Are Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Telling Us With These Instagram Posts?

If a picture says a thousand words, what are these Instagram photos saying?
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz broke up last fall. But each of them have shared new Instagram posts that have fans wondering if they might be giving their romance a second shot.
Beckham shared a photo yesterday that features the back of a blonde head. (No word yet on whether the mystery subject is actually Moretz or not.) He captioned the photo "Can't wait till may," adding a book emoji.
That might seem like a lot to go off of. But Elle points out that Moretz liked the photo — and she commented a half-moon emoji, too.
The emoji becomes even more significant when considered along with Moretz's Instagram post from Sunday. Her photo features hands touching — and she captioned it with a half-moon emoji.
Beckham and Moretz made their relationship Instagram official last April. While they were dating, they attended the Democratic National Convention together. They made a cute couple, for sure, and many fans were devastated at the news of their breakup.
And while the photos don't necessarily mean they're back together, plenty of fans expressed joy at the possibility in the stars' Instagram comments. They commented with plenty of heart emoji, leaving messages like "I ship u with bb @brooklynbeckham" on Moretz's post. Her photo earned more than 229,000 Instagram likes, and Beckham's has more than 259,000, so there's definitely a devoted fandom of 'shippers out there.
Of course, there's also the possibility that the couple isn't getting back together at all. The Cut also notes that Beckham will graduate high school in May. So the mysterious black-and-white photo could just symbolize his desire to relax after the school year's over. Until either of them comments publicly on the rumors, we'll keep analyzing the photos for more clues.
