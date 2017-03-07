What Are Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Telling Us With These Instagram Posts?

And while the photos don't necessarily mean they're back together, plenty of fans expressed joy at the possibility in the stars' Instagram comments. They commented with plenty of heart emoji, leaving messages like "I ship u with bb @brooklynbeckham" on Moretz's post. Her photo earned more than 229,000 Instagram likes, and Beckham's has more than 259,000, so there's definitely a devoted fandom of 'shippers out there.