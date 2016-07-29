Chloë Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham's DNC Date Night Was The Cutest

Brooklyn Beckham is with her. And we're not just talking about Hillary Clinton. The 17-year-old Brit attended the Democratic National Convention last night to support his girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz. The actress, who spoke at the convention, shared the above picture on Instagram of she and her boyfriend. "Look who surprised me !!!" she captioned the snap.
During her speech, 19-year-old Moretz shared that this is her first time voting, encouraging other millennials to register to vote as well. "Imagine what can happen if we all make our voices heard this November at the ballot box. We can elect a president who will fight to give every American a chance to graduate from college debt free. We can elect a president who will fight for equal pay for equal work," she said, as her boyfriend looked on. Cue the awws.
Watch Moretz's full speech below. We're glad Beckham was there by her side — and can't wait to see what other adorable outings are next for the couple.
Advertisement