Aaron Carter Admits He May Have Come On Too Strong With Chloë Grace Moretz

Aaron Carter appears to be regretting his decision to pester Chloë Grace Moretz on Twitter about a date, according to an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Project Angel Food's 27th Annual Angel Awards Gala.
If you'll recall, the 20-year-old actress recently told Variety that when she was a wee four-year-old child, she and a friend used to fight over who would get to date Aaron Carter when they were older and added that "maybe" they'd meet someday.
Carter heard about Moretz' interview and instead of playing it cool, proceeded to tweet not one, but two very public requests for a date (does he not know about DMs or agents?), neither of which resulted in a night of romance.
Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. ? https://t.co/7iYrXFjAVl— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017
"No, [Moretz hasn't responded], and that's OK," Carter admitted to ET. "She doesn't know me, and like she said, maybe we'll meet one day. I think I was being a little too flirtatious on Twitter."
As a quick reminder, he tweeted: "Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz?" and "Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual."
Though Carter admitted that sparks may never fly between them IRL, he doesn't seem to have any hard feelings. In fact, he even took a moment to compliment her.
"I think she's beautiful," he said. "I actually had a crush on her before she even knew it. I just thought she was too young for me. Which, there was a time when she was too young; I'm going to be 30 this year."
Earlier this month, Carter split with girlfriend Madison Parker and said that he was looking forward to hopping back into another relationship. His feelings seemed to have since changed, though he did go on a date with Porcelain Black.
"[The date] was great, but I'm here solo," he told ET. "I'm actually looking forward to spending time alone on my own, doing my own thing...focusing on Aaron versus jumping right into anything crazy."
Don't ever think that being alone/ single is a bad thing being alone & having time to reflect is such a powerful thing hence why am doing it— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 21, 2017
