Chloë Grace Moretz Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To The Second Dog She's Lost This Month

Anyone who's ever lost a beloved pet knows just how painful it is to say goodbye to your furry friend. Chloë Grace Moretz has had a rough several weeks. Less than a month after her dog Fuller passed away, the 20-year-old actress shared on Instagram that she lost another dog, Isabella.
"Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you," Moretz captioned a photo of Isabella. "I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel."
When Fuller passed away late last month, Moretz described him as "my protector and best friend since I was a little girl."
No pet is replaceable, but luckily Moretz still has several other dogs to snuggle with during this difficult time. In May, she posted a photo of herself with Pearl.
"Pearl has dog walkers on lock while I'm on set filming my new movie!! Thanks @wag for the complimentary walks and keeping my baby healthy!" Moretz captioned the photo.
Moretz isn't the only celebrity to lose a beloved pet recently. Two of Jessica Alba's dogs passed away earlier this month, and Chelsea Handler recently shared that her rescue dog, Tammy, had to be put to sleep.
