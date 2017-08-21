Chloë Grace Moretz Posts Heartbreaking Tribute To The Second Dog She's Lost This Month

Our baby girl Isabella Moretz passed away today. Losing your light in this world tears my heart into pieces. You gave us the gift of the most beautiful 16 years with you. I'll never forget how, when you barked, your entire body would jump backwards because you were so tiny. It was the most incredibly adorable thing ever. I love you little lady. Through thick and thin you were by my side. 2001-2017 Rest In Peace my darling angel

