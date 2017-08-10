Aaron Carter Is Ready To Get Back Out There Following Breakup With Madison Parker

Aaron Carter isn't letting his recent breakup with Madison Parker slow him down from living his best life.
The 29-year-old singer, who recently opened up about his sexuality on Twitter, spoke with The Bert Show during a phone interview about why ending his relationship, though painful, was overall a positive experience, Entertainment Tonight reports.
"I had discussed [my sexuality] with my ex-girlfriend, and she didn't really understand it. She didn't want [to understand it]," he told The Bert Show. "And that was it. So, we left it mutual and parted ways."
But just because he's out of one relationship doesn't mean he's not ready to jump back out there.
Advertisement
"To be honest, I'm alone right now, and I would like to have a relationship...whether I should be with a woman or a man is my decision, no one else's," he told The Bert Show.
Carter released the following statement online regarding his sexuality on Aug. 5:
"There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like to be lifted off of me. I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive."
While speaking with The Bert Show, Carter mentioned that opening up about his identity was "something that I needed to do."
"It was a part of a new chapter of turning 30, on Dec. 7 this year," he said. "The process is at your own pace and is when you feel comfortable. There might be a lot of people who don't agree with it, but you might be surprised by the people who do."
He also issued a statement to fans and the LGBTQ community on Wednesday in a video posted on Twitter, which can be found below:
I want to thank EVERYONE for the support over the past few weeks but my MUSIC is what speaks for me. https://t.co/OtjYaQZiFF #AaronsAngels ? pic.twitter.com/BeQRJlUCpP— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017
Advertisement