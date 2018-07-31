On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night, Chloë Grace Moretz revealed that she's less-than-interested in Kim Kardashian's newest fragrance.
"What did you do with the Kim Kardashian Valentine's Day present you received?" a caller asked. As Entertainment Tonight points out, Moretz has a history with Kardashian: First, she decided to wade into choppy Kardashian-Swift waters in 2016 when she defended Swift's actions in the ensuing "Famous" drama. Second, also in 2016, Moretz tweeted at Kardashian, chastising the reality star for her social media use. (Kardashian had just shared a photo of herself in the nude with the caption, "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL.") This Valentine's Day, Kardashian sent "Valentines" to all her haters. The gift included a bottle of Kardashian's new Kimoji fragrance. Moretz was among the people on the receiving end of this (admittedly clever) stunt. Other recipients included Swift, Blac Chyna, Wendy Williams, Naya Rivera, Piers Morgan, and Chelsea Handler.
So, what did Moretz say when she got the perfume?
"I didn’t even get it, my publicist just took it," Moretz told Cohen. "I literally got a video of it from my publicist and they were like, ‘They sent this, so we just kept it.’ So, thanks?"
Watch Moretz on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, below.
