Brooklyn Beckham & Chloë Grace Moretz Are Flirting On Instagram

Keeping up with Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham's complicated romantic relationship over the past several years has turned many of us into cyber versions of Hansel and Gretel following a trail of Instagram photos instead of bread crumbs, and honestly, we're not mad about it. It's been a pretty entertaining adventure, and it looks like one of them just dropped yet another clue of what their current relationship status might be.
Yesterday, Beckham posted a picture to Instagram that featured him sitting on a couch, watching Game of Thrones, and cradling someone's leg on his lap. Could the leg belong to Moretz? Well, the caption leads up to believe that the appendage definitely belongs to someone the 18-year-old Brit is romantically involved with. He wrote, "These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl." Is there a word for when you scream "Ah" and say "Aw" at the same time? Whatever it is, that's what we're currently doing.
Though Beckham was reportedly dating a YouTuber named Madison Beer back in July after having parted ways with Moretz in September 2016, Beer squashed those rumors soon after, saying she and Beckham were just longtime friends. So, we don't think it was her leg in that new photo.
The post comes after Beckham shared a photo late last month that showed him standing up against some lockers, next to the shadows of two unidentified figures. At first glance, you wouldn't think this had anything to do with his love life, but Beckham's supposed ex-girlfriend, Moretz, commented with a heart emoji. Saucy. Though a simple red heart doesn't confirm anything, it is fairly flirty, and this new photo confirms he is involved with someone. For now, we're choosing to believe it's Chloë Grace Moretz.
