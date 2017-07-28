Madison Beer Finally Speaks Out About Rumors She's Dating Brooklyn Beckham

After YouTuber Madison Beer and young star Brooklyn Beckham were spotted at a concert in Los Angeles a few weeks ago, the internet was convinced that the duo were dating. That's not surprising — they'd make a cute couple! But during an interview with BUILD Series, Beer set things straight. Is she dating the aspiring photographer? No. But that doesn't mean there isn't something between them.
"I'm very much single, not ready to mingle," she told the outlet. "I'm very much focused right now on my career. I'm 18 just trying to navigate my life and I'm having fun and there's obviously boys I can crush on, but I'm very much single."
And Brooklyn Beckham might just be one of those boys.
"I've known Brooklyn for years, we've been really close, and as we've gotten older, and I'm newly out of a long relationship, we're definitely, like, crushing on each other, but we're both very busy," she said, blushing. However, this doesn't mean the two are dating, or that anything serious is happening. Plus, it's clear that their longtime friendship comes first.
"He's great, though, he's a cutie, literally one of my best friends," she continued. "It's hard because now every time I'm seen with him people are like, ‘Oh my god, they're boyfriend and girlfriend!' But we're seriously best friends. We hang out almost every day with our whole group of friends in L.A. together and he's moving to New York soon, so we're just having fun right now and rumors are going to get started."
While Beer has taken the rumors in stride, she does get irritated by the double standards for men and women in Hollywood, and how "a guy can be seen with, like, 50 girls, and not be said a word about, and then a girl is seen with one, and it's like 'Oh my god, she's this, she's that.'"
Trust her, Madison Beer says, if she's really, truly dating someone, her fans will be the first to know. Watch the interview below!
