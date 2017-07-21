It's hard keeping up with what the youths are doing — or who they are dating. But at least now it seems we know who Brooklyn Beckham, 18, is spending a lot of his time with. According to People, Beckham and Madison Beer, 18, are dating, and it's one alleged romance to keep your eye on.
According to People, Beer and Beckham were first spotted out at a concert in Los Angeles last week. Beckham, as most know, is the son of Victoria (a.k.a. Posh Spice) and David Beckham. Though he's barely old enough to vote, he has also made a name for himself as a photographer and a model. (When you have Beckham blood, you're pretty much guaranteed to explore the fashion world.)
Beckham's alleged new lady, Beer, is a YouTube star who was discovered in 2012 by — you guessed it — Justin Bieber. The singer, who caught Bieber's ear by singing a cover of Etta James' "At Last," went on to be signed to Island Records by the pop star. Now, her YouTube videos rack up millions of hits. She most recently released a lyric video for her track "Dead," which already boasts over 3 million views.
While we'll have to wait until the pair confirm their romance for us to really think it's legit, both Beckham and Beer have had public relationships in the past. Beckham previously dated Chloë Grace Moretz, before the couple broke up in September of 2016. Beer was in a relationship with fellow YouTube star Jack Gilinsky, 20, but things soured when a recording of Gilinsky yelling at Beer emerged online.
Time to refresh Instagram in hopes we can catch the alleged couple go social media official.
