17-Year-Old Brooklyn Beckham Is Releasing A Photography Book

At just 17 years old, Brooklyn Beckham is doing something most photographers twice his age only dream of: releasing his first book. Yes, Victoria and David Beckham's son may have gotten his start on Instagram like everyone else, but now he's going legit.
The BBC reports that Beckham's first photography book, What I See, will include 300 photos taken by the teen. According to a press release from his publisher, Penguin Random House Children’s U.K., this book will "offer his followers a rare glimpse at the world through his eyes." A bound book of a 17-year-old's photos is a rare sight indeed.
The collection, which yes, will also feature selfies, is set for release in May 2017.
Beckham's famous parents have always been supportive of their son's passion for photography, encouraging him to pursue it professionally. He even shot Burberry's latest fragrance campaign, much to the dismay of many fashion photographers.
Mama and Papa Beckham have also been boasting the talents of Brooklyn's little brothers. The proud parents have shared photos of Romeo's modeling gigs and showed off Cruz's musical chops. They even helped 11-year-old Cruz set up his own SoundCloud account.
Don't think they've forgotten about their only daughter, Harper. David has become the perfect ballerina dad, while Victoria enlisted her little girl to help design a shirt for World AIDS Day.
This brood has some pretty supportive parents, to say the least.
