David Beckham Is The Ultimate Ballerina Dad

David Beckham constantly reminds us of his commitment to his family. He's there to support his children in all of their endeavors, including photography for 17-year-old Brooklyn and singing for 11-year-old Cruz. And now, he's encouraging 5-year-old Harper in ballet.
We've all heard of a soccer mom, and, according to The Sun, Beckham has become a ballet dad. Sources tell the British publication that the former professional soccer star takes his daughter to her classes at the English National Ballet each week.
"She goes every week, and David takes her to training himself and hangs out with the other dads there," the source reports. "It’s really sweet." The insider also says that both Victoria and David Beckham have been helping Harper practice, as Victoria was a dancer herself when she joined the Spice Girls.
All we need now is a picture of David and Harper in matching tutus, and we can all die happy.
