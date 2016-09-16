There are no doubt many things that make Victoria Beckham a "cool mum." Being a former Spice Girl is one. Having no qualms about dancing like a disco queen all over Times Square is another.
Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, was only too happy to share video footage of the fashion designer throwing shapes in Times Square. Brooklyn's Instagram video shows Victoria slamming it to the left and shaking it to the right as "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees blares. She's no John Travolta, exactly, but she's trying.
"My mum is bringing fashion to the streets," 17-year-old Brooklyn wrote, adding the hashtag #coolmum.
Aww. Right back atcha, boy. Surely her little moment in front of the Brooklyn Diner has to be an ode to you-know-who, right?
Watch Posh try to spice up Cookie Monster's life in the video below.
