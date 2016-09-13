On Late Night With Seth Meyers, Victoria Beckham spoke about her 5-year-old daughter Harper, and unsurprisingly, she sounds adorable.
"It was so great to have a girl, and the boys are so great with her, and David's such a great dad," she said. "She's a little tomboy playing in the garden with her brothers, playing football, and David as well, but she's also very girly. So, she loves to play with makeup. She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time. I'm so proud."
This makes an important point about how we raise our kids. Girls are often expected to be tomboys or girly-girls, but we don't always acknowledge they can be both at the same time — which it sounds like Harper is.
The kids may have gotten their dad's athletic abilities, but their son Cruz also got his mom's singing chops. The episode include a clip of him performing the song "Cups."
"We are like a traveling circus," Beckham joked. And Harper is obviously the ringmaster.
"It was so great to have a girl, and the boys are so great with her, and David's such a great dad," she said. "She's a little tomboy playing in the garden with her brothers, playing football, and David as well, but she's also very girly. So, she loves to play with makeup. She has been able to run in a pair of high heels for a long time. I'm so proud."
This makes an important point about how we raise our kids. Girls are often expected to be tomboys or girly-girls, but we don't always acknowledge they can be both at the same time — which it sounds like Harper is.
The kids may have gotten their dad's athletic abilities, but their son Cruz also got his mom's singing chops. The episode include a clip of him performing the song "Cups."
"We are like a traveling circus," Beckham joked. And Harper is obviously the ringmaster.
Advertisement