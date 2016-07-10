Victoria & David Beckham Send Adorable Birthday Wishes To Daughter Harper

Happy birthday to my Pretty Lady 💜 In 5 years baby Harper has brought so much love into our family ... Such a special girl in so many different ways we are so lucky to spend each day with such a beautiful soul ... We adore you baby girl happy birthday love Daddy ❤️ @victoriabeckham

