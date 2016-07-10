Victoria & David Beckham Send Adorable Birthday Wishes To Daughter Harper

Happy birthday, Harper Beckham!
The youngest Beckham turned 5 on Sunday. Her famous parents celebrated with extremely sweet photos. David Beckham shared a black-and-white photo that shows Harper giving him a kiss on the cheek.
"Happy birthday to my Pretty Lady," he wrote in the caption. "In 5 years baby Harper has brought so much love into our family...Such a special girl in so many different ways we are so lucky to spend each day with such a beautiful soul...We adore you baby girl happy birthday love Daddy."
Victoria Beckham also posted a photo to her Instagram. In the photo, she and little Harper are sharing a sweet kiss. She wrote, "Happy Birthday baby girl. We all love you so much!"
The only way this family could get any cuter is if Brooklyn Beckham starts posting cute photos of his little sister, too.
