Day1 of #BB's #Takeover! "My sister #Harper loves to hitch a ride! Here we are in #Hollywood checking out the #graffiti. Love #streetart. " — #BrooklynBeckham (@brooklynbeckham ) 🤘Stay tuned, more to come! #布鲁克林 接管Instagram#第一天！“小妹#HarperBeckham 特别喜欢让我背着，我背她去看好莱坞的一面#涂鸦 墙，因为我特别喜欢#街头#艺术 。”—#布鲁克林#贝克汉姆 别走开，更多精彩持续献上👊 Photo by: Brooklyn Beckham

A photo posted by VOGUE CHINA (@voguechina) on May 24, 2016 at 1:31am PDT