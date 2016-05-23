We know there's a lot of fashion power in the Beckham household. However, it's not all coming from Victoria: Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham just cemented their status in the industry with a brand-new editorial for a big-name publication.
The Beckham brothers grace the pages of Vogue China's special "Vogue Me" issue for June 2016. (These bi-monthly editions, which were introduced in March of this year, are targeted toward a younger, "post-'90s" readership in China, according to WWD.) Brooklyn landed the cover, while Romeo buried himself in a turtleneck for an editorial.
Beaming parents Victoria and David have already shared their excitement on Instagram. The former wrote she was "so proud" of her two oldest sons, adding: "How cute does Romeo look in his first [Vogue China] shoot!" The latter shared Brooklyn's cover, with the message: "My boy looking handsome on the cover of [Vogue China]."
At this point, neither sib is a stranger to the modelling industry. Romeo, 13, is a regular Burberry model, and Brooklyn, 17, reportedly signed with an agency last year after gracing the pages of Man About Town, Rollercoaster, and the T Magazine. Plus, it's not even his first cover in the Vogue family: He fronted Miss Vogue in October of last year.
Angelica Cheung, the magazine's editor-in-chief, promised there's even more from the Beckhams in this month's glossy: "Wait to see Brooklyn Beckham's fantastic and intimate images of his siblings and parents," she wrote on Instagram.
Could there be more glammed-up family portraits within the pages of the mag? Did Brooklyn pick up the camera — as he's known to do in his off time — and snap some of his own pictures? Stay tuned.
