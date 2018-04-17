Someone Call 911, Victoria Beckham Is Slaying Us All

No matter how hard she tries, Victoria Beckham will always be a Spice Girl. But this is a good thing. Sure, she's also an award-winning fashion designer, but her minimalist street style is so reminiscent of her superstar recording artist days that we can't help but see Posh Spice in pretty much all of her outfits. Today, by the way, Victoria is Birthday Spice, so what better time to celebrate her style moves than now?
Her best looks can be seen while she's sleuthing in and out of hotels, fashion awards shows, and her highly anticipated bow at the end of her runway collections each NYFW. (And catching her without her signature shades on is like seeing a teacher outside of school.) Here, we're documenting all of VB's best looks (post Rock & Republic). It's clear she's a master of the all-black power get-up, maxi-skirts, wearing high heels literally every day, and of course — above all — keeping it cool.