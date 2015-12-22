We've spent literally years pondering the true meaning of "if you wannabe my lover / you gotta get with my friends." Is it a relationship hazing ritual? Or just a very telling, roundabout trick question? We were basically resigned to the idea that we might just never know.
Until today. Apparently, "Wannabe" does have a truly dark underbelly. According to a source who spoke to The Daily Star and claimed to be a co-writer on the track, it's actually riddled with under-the-radar drug references.
Turns out: "We got G like MC who likes it on a / Easy V doesn't come for free" amounts to a reference about sex on ecstasy, according to the source. And the "zig-a-zig-ah" utterances? Those refer to a neighbor at the band's recording studio, who "had this nasty habit of taking a dump in the shared khazi while smoking a cigar, so we took to referring to him as 'shit and cigars.'" (Khazi, by the way, is a British slang term for toilet.)
"During the recording, this phrase" — shit and cigars, that is — "was thrown around a lot and must have worked its way into Mel B's subconscious, who pretty much wrote all the lyrics," the source explained further. "She may have considered 'shits and cigars' for a minute, but eventually settled on 'zig-a-zig-ah' instead."
We knew there had to be more than girl power going on behind the scenes. Sounds like the ladies definitely has fun keeping this one spicy.
Until today. Apparently, "Wannabe" does have a truly dark underbelly. According to a source who spoke to The Daily Star and claimed to be a co-writer on the track, it's actually riddled with under-the-radar drug references.
Turns out: "We got G like MC who likes it on a / Easy V doesn't come for free" amounts to a reference about sex on ecstasy, according to the source. And the "zig-a-zig-ah" utterances? Those refer to a neighbor at the band's recording studio, who "had this nasty habit of taking a dump in the shared khazi while smoking a cigar, so we took to referring to him as 'shit and cigars.'" (Khazi, by the way, is a British slang term for toilet.)
"During the recording, this phrase" — shit and cigars, that is — "was thrown around a lot and must have worked its way into Mel B's subconscious, who pretty much wrote all the lyrics," the source explained further. "She may have considered 'shits and cigars' for a minute, but eventually settled on 'zig-a-zig-ah' instead."
We knew there had to be more than girl power going on behind the scenes. Sounds like the ladies definitely has fun keeping this one spicy.
Advertisement