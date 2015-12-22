The Secret Meaning Behind Spice Girls' "Wannabe" Will Blow Your Mind

Elizabeth Kiefer
Image: Courtesy of Virgin.
We've spent literally years pondering the true meaning of "if you wannabe my lover / you gotta get with my friends." Is it a relationship hazing ritual? Or just a very telling, roundabout trick question? We were basically resigned to the idea that we might just never know.

Until today. Apparently, "Wannabe" does have a truly dark underbelly. According to a source who spoke to The Daily Star and claimed to be a co-writer on the track, it's actually riddled with under-the-radar drug references.

Turns out: "We got G like MC who likes it on a / Easy V doesn't come for free" amounts to a reference about sex on ecstasy, according to the source. And the "zig-a-zig-ah" utterances? Those refer to a neighbor at the band's recording studio, who "had this nasty habit of taking a dump in the shared khazi while smoking a cigar, so we took to referring to him as 'shit and cigars.'" (Khazi, by the way, is a British slang term for toilet.)

"During the recording, this phrase" — shit and cigars, that is — "was thrown around a lot and must have worked its way into Mel B's subconscious, who pretty much wrote all the lyrics," the source explained further. "She may have considered 'shits and cigars' for a minute, but eventually settled on 'zig-a-zig-ah' instead."

We knew there had to be more than girl power going on behind the scenes. Sounds like the ladies definitely has fun keeping this one spicy.
Advertisement

More from Music