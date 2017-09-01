Does This Photo Mean Chloe Grace Moretz & Brooklyn Beckham Could Get Back Together?

Remember back in the good old days when celebrities' Instagram comments were hidden among thousands of other comments? We would only find out what they're saying through a stealthy fan with impeccable timing. Now that celebrity or familiar Instagram comments pop up underneath posts first, there's no more hiding away. Chloe Grace Moretz is feeling the wrath of the update after she commented on Brooklyn Beckham's photograph.
The young couple broke up around a year ago. Beckham, the oldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, now lives in NYC where he attends college to study photography. In August, Moretz confirmed to People that she and Beckham were finally "hanging out" after staying apart for a good while. But this comment on his photo seems a little more than friendly.
Moretz simply posted a red heart emoji and made sure to tag Beckham so he'd see it. A friend, even a friend you had a history with would comment with a smiley face or something. A red heart means business. We're not the only ones who are amazed by Moretz's comment. Now, fans are freaking out underneath the picture, speculating that Brooklyn Beckham and Moretz are getting back together.
"They're going back together?? Omg ? ? finally. My fav couple ever," wrote one Instagram commenter.
"OMG @brooklynbeckham@chloegmoretz ❤️❤️❤️ please be together again ?," another user said.
Many fans of the couple are speculating that it might be Moretz in the photo's shadow. If it was, it would only confirm Moretz's statement that the two of them are hanging out. Plus, there's another person, so it probably wouldn't be a date.
Whether it's a friendly heart or not, it's good that Moretz and Beckham are on good terms again. Breakups are always hard and being in the spotlight can only intensify that. Hopefully their newfound friendship will bring lots of happiness into their lives.
