Chloë Grace Moretz Pens A Heartfelt Letter To Girl Who's Make-A-Wish Dream Was To Meet Her

Earlier this week, Chloë Grace Moretz accompanied Kylee, a teen girl who's Make-A-Wish dream was to meet the actress, for a magical adventure in Disneyland.
According to Hello Giggles, Moretz tagged along as Kylee and her family enjoyed the Happiest Place on Earth's finest treats, rides, and sights; and, though Kylee was the one who couldn't wait to meet her favorite film darling, it seems that it was Moretz who was left star-struck.
Moretz posted a series of photos on her Instagram and commemorated the day with a beautiful letter.
"Today was a day I will never forget," she captioned the photo. "Kylee, You choosing me to be your @makeawishamerica is the greatest honor I'll ever be given. Spending an entire day, running around with you and your wonderful family, eating ice cream and being silly, reminded me of the light we have in this world. And how a 17 (soon to be 18!!!!) year old girl is more bad ass than anyone could imagine. You are a shining beacon in a world that can be so dark."
It appears that the two young women also got pretty close throughout the afternoon, because Moretz then wrote that "even though Chris Pratt's 37 we all know he'd be lucky to take ya on a date :) hehe."
Moretz concluded her tear-jerking note by thanking Kylee for sharing an incredible day with her and encouraged the teen to "never forget how wonderful you are."
Kylee, too, posted about their excursion in sunny SoCal.
"Thank you so much @chloegmoretz for this amazing day you are a wonderful person, love you so much," she wrote.
In a world filled with so many heartbreaking stories, this is a refreshing reminder that there's still a lot of good out there.
