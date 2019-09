Chloë Grace Moretz Pens A Heartfelt Letter To Girl Who's Make-A-Wish Dream Was To Meet Her

"Today was a day I will never forget," she captioned the photo. "Kylee, You choosing me to be your @makeawishamerica is the greatest honor I'll ever be given. Spending an entire day, running around with you and your wonderful family, eating ice cream and being silly, reminded me of the light we have in this world. And how a 17 (soon to be 18!!!!) year old girl is more bad ass than anyone could imagine. You are a shining beacon in a world that can be so dark."