Chloë Grace Moretz Wore Victoria Beckham (Obviously)

Selena Gomez isn’t the only one making the most of her relationship drama on the style front, and honestly, we’re not mad if this becomes a bit of a trend. After a very public break up in 2016, Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz made their first public appearance together earlier this week in New York City.
The two attended the Xbox One x VIP event in matching denim looks, cementing their couple status by making it Instagram official. Moretz, of course, wasn’t wearing any old pair of jeans, but was outfitted in a head-to-toe Proenza Schouler outfit from their new contemporary label PSWL. Rocking a denim jacket with drawstrings, and their new flared jeans. She looked cool as she cozied up with Beckham.
If we needed further proof that the two are back on for real, on Tuesday, Moretz attended Forevermark’s tribute event wearing — wait for it — a suit designed by Victoria Beckham, aka her boyfriend’s mom. The 19-year-old wore a pink and white blazer and matching cropped pant from Beckham’s Victoria Victoria Beckham spring 2018 collection. She finished her look with a Victoria Beckham Vanity bag and this season’s must-have shoe, red lips and slicked back hair. Talk about a power suit.
Advertisement